Thanksgiving in praise to the Lord is an important theme in the Bible. King David wrote many of the 150 psalms, including Psalm 145, which is the last psalm written by David. Psalm 145 reveals an amazing acrostic skill where the first verse begins with the first letter of the Hebrew alphabet, and each following first word of the sentences continues in alphabetical sequence through the 21 verses.
David thanks and praises the Lord for his greatness, goodness, grace and glory. The Lord is so great that he is to be greatly praised, extolled, and exalted. In fact, no one can come close to fathoming the unsearchable greatness of God.
The Lord is full of loving kindness and mercy. He is good to all, and he has compassion on all he has made. Those who know the Lord have the privilege of making him known so that all people can personally call upon him as David did.
Thus, David prays to “my Lord,” as his personal eternal king and God. The Lord is his shepherd.
David ends his psalm, as he began, with praise. But the psalmist takes it to another level, inviting all flesh to bless (barak) the name of the Lord every day and forever and ever.
— Pastor Jim Bound
