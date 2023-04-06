In John 19:28, as Jesus hung on the cross, he knew that he had completed everything that he had come to do to offer salvation for anyone who would believe in him. Jesus was aware that his atoning death was fulfilling all the prophecies of scripture about him as the lamb of God who sacrificed himself to make those who would believe “at one” with the Father through his substitutionary death in their place.
Jesus was not a helpless victim, but he came willingly to lay down his life.
In John 10:17-18: “I lay down my life that I may take it again. No one takes it from me, but I lay it down of myself. I have power to lay it down and I have power to take it again.”
When Jesus said, “I thirst,” he knew that the worst of the suffering sacrifice and the substitution was over. After he was given a soaked sponge with wine vinegar, he was able to speak again and declared “it is finished!”
Jesus finished the work of salvation for us, and he paid our debt in full. Now we can live triumphantly knowing that Jesus offers us his victory and eternal life.
