In John 19:28, as Jesus hung on the cross, he knew that he had completed everything that he had come to do to offer salvation for anyone who would believe in him. Jesus was aware that his atoning death was fulfilling all the prophecies of scripture about him as the lamb of God who sacrificed himself to make those who would believe “at one” with the Father through his substitutionary death in their place.

Jesus was not a helpless victim, but he came willingly to lay down his life.

