Have you noticed how during the baseball games on TV, many of the athletes touch the chains they wear around their necks? It appears that they have superstitious hopes that such actions will help them be successful.
In Samuel 1:4, it appears that the Israelites acted in a similar way when they took the Ark of God into a battle against the Philistines. After losing 4,000 soldiers on the battlefield, they regrouped to consider why the Lord allowed that to happen. They decided to take the ark from the holy place in the tabernacle to the battlefield.
It was as if they trusted in the ark itself to save them, rather than trusting in God. But God had a different plan. The Lord was using this to fulfill the prophecy that the two corrupt priest sons of Eli would be put to death on the same day. The ark was also captured, and old Eli fell over and died at hearing that bad news.
Israel made an idol of the ark, and God often deals with our idolatry by taking the idol away. The lord shows that he is greater than the ark, and that he wants all people to repent of idolatry and to trust him.
— Pastor Jim Bound
