As we come to 1 Samuel 13:8, King Saul was waiting at Gilgal for the priest, Samuel, to offer the burnt sacrifice before going into battle against the Philistines who greatly outnumbered Israel.
Apparently, gathering at Gilgal had become a standing rule for whenever a serious problem came up. Everyone was to go to Gilgal and wait for seven days to allow Samuel and everyone to arrive.
However, with his army scattering from him, Saul decided that he could wait no longer. He took things into his own hands and offered the sacrifice that only the priests were to do, since Saul did not have faith in God to obey and wait for Samuel to arrive.
Then Samuel arrived right after the sacrifice. Before Saul could ask where Samuel had been, Samuel asked Saul, “What have you done?”
Samuel then foretold Saul that his kingship would not continue following him, but that the Lord would replace him by another after the Lord’s own heart.
When Saul was confronted with his sin, he offered excuses. When the king after the Lord’s own heart was confronted with his sins, David confessed his sin, repented and returned to trust, worship, and obey the Lord.
Since David was not perfect, but had similar sins to us, we can have a heart for the Lord as did David, and pursue the Lord with love and passion.
