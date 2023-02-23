As we come to 1 Samuel 13:8, King Saul was waiting at Gilgal for the priest, Samuel, to offer the burnt sacrifice before going into battle against the Philistines who greatly outnumbered Israel.

Apparently, gathering at Gilgal had become a standing rule for whenever a serious problem came up. Everyone was to go to Gilgal and wait for seven days to allow Samuel and everyone to arrive.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.