On Saturday, Dec. 24, weather permitting, there will be a Christmas Eve service at the North Hyde Park church beginning at 6 p.m. There will be no church service on Sunday, Dec. 25.
The birth of John the Baptist produced strong reactions. There was a reaction of great joy at the grace of the Lord to remove the disgrace that Elizabeth felt from not having any children. “The Lord has done this for me,” she said. “In these days he has shown his favor and taken away my disgrace among the people.”
There was also great joy because this son was to be special as Zechariah proclaimed: “And you, my child, will be called a prophet of the Most High; for you will go on before the Lord to prepare the way for him, to give his people the knowledge of salvation through the forgiveness of their sins.”
There was also the reaction of surprise by the family and neighbors that the child was to be called John, rather than Zechariah, after his father.
Zechariah’s response was to praise God, telling them who John would be and of the coming of the Lord who would save all those who would turn to him for the forgiveness of their sins.
— Pastor Jim Bound
