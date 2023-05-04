In John 21, the resurrected Jesus appeared to disciples who went fishing. As Jesus stood on the shore, they did not know who it was. They had fished all night but had netted nothing.
Jesus called out to them, “friends, haven’t you any fish?” When they said no, he said, “Throw your net on the right side of the boat and you will find some.”
This reminded John of the similar experience when Jesus first called them to be fishers of men. John exclaimed, “It is the Lord!” Peter jumped into the water and the others followed to help tow the boat with the net full of fish.
When they arrived ashore, Jesus invited them to breakfast. He had bread and a fire of coals with fish already on it. It is possible that the coals reminded Peter of the three times he’d denied Jesus while warming himself with others during the trial of Jesus.
When they had finished eating, Jesus overturned Peter’s three denials by calling Peter to reaffirm his love of him three times, with the assignment to “feed my sheep.”
People who sense being forgiven much by Jesus, love him. His grace provides the fire of love for him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.