On Saturday, Dec. 24, there will be a Christmas Eve service at the North Hyde Park church beginning at 6 p.m. However, there will be no church service on Christmas Day.
After the angel revealed to Mary that she was to miraculously give birth to the promised son of God, she could not wait to visit her relative Elizabeth, who had amazingly conceived in her old age.
Elizabeth was in her sixth month of pregnancy. When Mary greeted Elizabeth, baby John leaped for joy within her. Filled with the Holy Spirit, Elizabeth blessed Mary, asking, “Why am I so favored, that the mother of my Lord should come to me?”
Mary began singing: “My soul glorifies the Lord, and my spirit rejoices in God my savior, for he has been mindful of the humble state of his servant.”
Mary acknowledged that her baby was also her savior. After staying three months, Mary returned to Nazareth and told Joseph that she was pregnant by the Holy Spirit. Joseph found it hard to believe until God revealed the miracle personally to him. Has the Lord revealed this to you as well?
— Pastor Jim Bound
