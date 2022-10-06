Hannah’s prayer in 1 Samuel 2 is a psalm much like other psalms in the Bible. Her years of agony and tears to have a son make her psalm of praise a special comfort and inspiration for others through the ages.
For example, Luke 1 presents Mary’s Magnificat and Zechariah’s psalm of praise about the birth of John the Baptist. Both use terms and ideas found in Hannah’s psalm, such as “horn” of strength and salvation.
Words of symbolism such as horn and rock are typical for Hebrew psalms. In addition, Hannah employs repetitive parallelisms such as “I rejoice in Your salvation. No one is holy like the LORD, / For there is none besides You, / Nor is there any rock like our God.”
Each of the phrases repeats the same idea using different words. Instead of rhyming words, parallelisms rhyme ideas that have the similar meanings using different words.
So, on the day that Hannah left her only little boy of 3 years old to serve the Lord, she was able to sing praise to him. She did not rejoice in leaving her son, but she could still rejoice in the Lord.
In the most desperate situations, when we have nothing else to rejoice in, we can still rejoice in the Lord.
— Pastor Jim Bound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.