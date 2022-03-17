After Judas left the Last Supper to betray Jesus, the rest went to pray at the usual garden of olive trees on the lower slopes of the Mount of Olives where Judas knew to find him. The Garden of Gethsemane, which means olive press, is a short walk east of the temple mount where Jesus, like the olives, would be crushed in prayer.
Jesus was deeply distressed and fell to his knees and onto his face as he anticipated the next several painful hours of the crucifixion. “He took Peter and the two sons of Zebedee along with him, and he began to be sorrowful and troubled. Then he said to them, ‘My soul is overwhelmed with sorrow to the point of death. Stay here and keep watch with me.’”
But, as we know, the disciples did not keep watch, they fell asleep.
Jesus knew that their spirits were willing but that their flesh was weak. Thankfully, Luke records that Jesus was willing to accept the cup of fury and an angel strengthened him so that he was able to continue to the end.
Thus, the struggle at the cross was first won in prayer in Gethsemane when Jesus fell on his face and prayed. From here on, Jesus calmly faces the future in total control and obedience to the Father to win our salvation for all who will believe.
— Pastor Jim Bound
