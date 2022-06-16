In Esther Chapter 8, we learn that Esther again finds favor in the eyes of the king and the Lord. The same day that Haman is executed for his evil edict to destroy all the Jews, the king gives all of Haman’s property to Esther. When the king hears of Esther’s relation to Mordecai, he is invited into the king’s presence and even receives the king’s signet ring.
Esther again pleads for her people who are still are under the edict of Haman to be destroyed. The king reminds Esther of all that he has done for her and said that he is not going to do anything more. But he gives her permission to do whatever she thinks is best.
Esther and Mordecai drew up a new edict so that the Jewish people could defend themselves: “The king’s edict granted the Jews in every city the right to assemble and protect themselves; to destroy, kill and annihilate the armed men of any nationality or province who might attack them.”
The message was sent out so that all would know that the Jewish people were to be spared.
There is a similar sense of joy and urgency in believing the good news of eternal salvation found in the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
— Pastor Jim Bound
