After Jesus rose from the dead, he appeared first to women disciples in the morning, and then to the male disciples in the evening when they were locked in a room for fear of the Jewish leaders. The disciples had reason to fear since word was spreading that they had stolen the body of Jesus. The women were also saying that Jesus had risen from the dead, but the men did not believe them.
When Jesus suddenly appeared among the men while the doors were locked, they were terrified and thought that he was a ghost or a spirit. Then, “he showed them his hands and his feet. And while they still could not believe it for joy and were marveling, he said to them, ‘Do you have anything here to eat?’ So, they gave him a piece of broiled fish, and he took it and ate it in front of them.” (Luke 24:40-43)
