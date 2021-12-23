We are not having a Christmas Eve service this year. Instead, our Christmas candle lighting will take place on the day after Christmas, Sunday, Dec. 26. We will cover the Scriptures that focus on the birth of Jesus in Luke 1 and Matthew 2.
Last Sunday, we considered the birth of John the Baptist, and how all was fulfilled just as the angel had told his father, Zechariah (Luke 1:13). Zechariah was to learn the hard way that he should believe the Lord: “And now you will be silent and not able to speak until the day this happens, because you did not believe my words, which will come true at their appointed time.”
Thus, it did come to pass just as predicted. Elizabeth had a son, and the neighbors were amazed they were not going to name him after his father. But he was not to be called little Zach, nor was he to follow in his father’s footsteps to be a priest. Instead, Zechariah insisted that his son be called John, as the angel had said.
Immediately after, he began to speak again and he sang out about the coming Messiah, Jesus, as well as that his son would prepare the way of the Lord.
Happy meaningful Christmas.
— Pastor Jim Bound
