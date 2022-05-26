As we come to Esther 4, we find that Mordecai is at the Persian king’s gate publicly wailing and covered in sackcloth and ashes. Mordecai is mourning and protesting Haman’s decree to annihilate the Jewish people dispersed throughout the large kingdom and to plunder their goods.
Mordecai got the attention of Queen Esther, but he did not get the king’s attention, who did not seem to care what bad decisions Haman made after he had been put in top authority. Without understanding why Mordecai was mourning, Esther sent out clothes so he would change and stop making a public scene.
Mordecai revealed to Esther the irreversible decree Haman had devised to exterminate all the Jews. He challenged her to go to the king since she had been put in her place for such a time as this. At first hesitant, Esther agreed, if Mordecai would first call the Jews to have a three-day fast for her before she went to the king.
Thus, Esther concluded: “I will go to the king, even though it is against the law. And if I perish, I perish.” Esther had to choose if deliverance would come through her or in some other way. Each of us are also called to make decisions that fulfill God’s will in our lives. We, too, need prayer as did Esther in order to do what God is calling us to do.
— Pastor Jim Bound
