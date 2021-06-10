John 8:12-59 continues the events at the week-long Festival of Booths that began in John 7, when Jesus secretly arrived midway through the week since the leaders in Jerusalem were seeking to kill him.
Jesus courageously went to the temple and taught with such wisdom that the leaders were so impressed that they failed to arrest him.
Every night, four large candelabras were lit in the women’s court of the temple that would light up the area all around. It was in this setting that Jesus spoke again and said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.”
The leaders argued with Jesus that led to Jesus presenting a series of contrasts. He provided light and life, but they were in darkness and would die in their sins. He was from above and knew the Father, but they were from below and could not go to heaven where he was going to return.
Jesus was telling them the truth that would set them free, but they would not believe him and remained slaves to sin and lies. They claimed Abraham as their father, but they were not spiritual children like Abraham.
By opposing Jesus, they were actually opposing and dishonoring God the Father. Thus, those who follow Jesus by accepting him and his teachings will no longer walk in darkness and ignorance, and live under the power of the devil.
— Pastor James Bound
