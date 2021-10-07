In Psalm 80, Isaiah 5 and Jeremiah 2 the analogy of the vine refers to the people of Israel who were continually disobedient to God and fell short of producing good fruit. Thus, in contrast to the people of Israel in John 15, Jesus as the true vine is the fulfillment of all that God intended Israel to be.
So, rather than emphasizing being connected to the Jewish nation of Israel, Jesus was now emphasizing that his disciples needed to be like branches that were closely connected to him as the true vine.
This analogy was to be an encouragement that even though Jesus was going to leave them, his disciples would still be connected to Jesus through his spirit who continue to remind them of his teachings and love for them. Therefore, they could remain faithful in fellowship with Jesus through believing, obeying and persevering.
“Remain in me, as I also remain in you. No branch can bear fruit by itself; it must remain in the vine. Neither can you bear fruit unless you remain in me.” (John 15:4)
“The fruit includes love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.” (Galatians 5:22)
— Pastor Jim Bound
