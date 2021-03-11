At the beginning of John 5, we encounter a man who had been an invalid for 38 years. He had spent much of his life waiting at the poolside of Bethesda in Jerusalem, hoping to be cured according to a myth or superstition. Apparently, the waters would bubble or stir sometimes from a natural spring that had spa-like healing qualities.
Many sick gathered there, believing that an angel would stir the waters and that the first person to get into the water would be healed. Because the man needed help to get into the water, he could never be the first. Hence, the man had given up hope of ever being healed, as indicated by his response to Jesus when asked if he wanted to get well: “Sir, I have no one to help me into the pool when the water is stirred. While I am trying to get in, someone else goes down ahead of me,” the invalid replied.” (5:7)
“Then Jesus said to him, ‘Get up! Pick up your mat and walk.’ At once the man was cured; he picked up his mat and walked.”
Later, in verse 14, Jesus found the man and pointed out that he also knew about his sin, which was probably of idolatry by trusting in superstitions instead of God.
But instead of trusting in Jesus, the man turned to the Jewish leaders and squealed on Jesus as the one who had told him to carry his mat on the Sabbath. Because of the amazing grace of Jesus, he still cared for this man, even as Jesus also still cares for so many today who also still turn against him.
— Pastor Jim Bound
