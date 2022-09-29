On Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the First Congregational Church of North Hyde Park is having a baked goods and craft sale.
After God helped Joshua bring the people across the Jordan River near Jericho, he had the tabernacle of the Lord reside at Gilgal (Joshua 4). After about seven years, the conquest of the land was basically complete and the tabernacle was set up in the hill country of Shiloh, about 20 miles north of Jerusalem (Joshua 18:1).
As we begin our study of 1 Samuel 1, a man named Elkanah was of the Levite priestly family. Yearly, he would take his two wives 15 miles to worship at the Jewish festivals in Shiloh. His wife Peninnah had three sons and two daughters, but the Lord kept Hannah from having any children.
In anguish she prayed to the Lord, but Eli the priest thought that she was drunk. When she explained, Eli replied, “may the God of Israel grant you what you have asked of him.” God answered her prayer for a son, and her suffering was used to accomplish God’s purposes and glory through this son named Samuel.
This helps us to see that our greatest sorrows can result in our greatest joys. Often, we don’t understand God’s ways until he completes his plans.
— Pastor Jim Bound
