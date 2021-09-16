In John 13:33, Jesus told the disciples that he was going away and that they could not go with him. They became troubled since they expected Jesus to set up his kingdom.
So, Jesus commanded: “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.” (John 14:1-3)
Thus, Jesus was returning to his father in heaven so that he could bring them to be with him later. They could not go with him now, because he was going by way of death on the cross.
To deeply trust in Jesus is the way to overcome troubled hearts. (John 14:1-11)
— Pastor Jim Bound
