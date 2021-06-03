As John 7 begins, the scene changes from the spring Passover feast (6:4) to the fall Festival of Tabernacles or Booths (7:2). Thus, in one short sentence, John covers six months of Jesus’ ministry in the region of Galilee that Matthew, Mark and Luke deal with in more detail,
Many were expected to go to go to the Festival of Booths. The half-brothers of Jesus, who did not yet believe in him, prodded Jesus to go to prove who he was to his disciples. Jesus refused to go then, explaining that he was on a divine time schedule, and not as free to do as they wished (7:3-9).
“However, after his brothers had left for the festival, he went also, not publicly, but in secret. Now at the festival the Jewish leaders were watching for Jesus and asking, ‘Where is he?’ ” (7:10-11)
Then, halfway through the week-long festival, Jesus went into the temple courts and began to teach. How the leaders must have been amazed at his courage and boldness! But now, even more, they were amazed at his powerful teaching and asked, “How did this man get such learning without having been taught?” (7:15)
So, Jesus told them how: “My teaching is not my own. It comes from the one who sent me. Anyone who chooses to do the will of God will find out whether my teaching comes from God or whether I speak on my own (6:16-17).
— Pastor Jim Bound
