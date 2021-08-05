Through his actions Jesus demonstrated that his delays in responding to life and death requests were not denials. They would be answered later in ways that those asking did not expect and in ways that would show greater love from Jesus and greater glory to God.
The great love of Jesus can be seen when he wept as he identified with the grief of Mary and Martha.
Again, moved deeply, Jesus tells them to take away the stone from in front of the tomb. But Martha reminds him that after four days of decomposition, there would be a bad odor. Jesus reminded them: “Did I not tell you that if you believe, you will see the glory of God?”
They obeyed and took away the stone.
Then, Jesus prayed out-loud so that the people could hear him and so they would believe that the father had sent him. When Jesus called out in a loud voice for Lazarus to come out, he came out with his hands and feet still wrapped with the burial cloths.
“Therefore, many of the Jews who had come to visit Mary, and had seen what Jesus did, believed in him. But others still opposed Jesus and went to the Pharisees and told them what Jesus had done. … They plotted to kill him so the Roman army would not come and put an end to their power and wealth from their leadership over the Jewish people.”
— Pastor Jim Bound
