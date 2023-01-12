What are you looking forward to in 2023? Simeon was a devout old man who was looking forward to seeing the Messiah before he died.
When Jesus was brought to the temple as a baby for dedication, Simeon knew by the Holy Spirit that this was the promised child. Holding the child, he praised the Lord saying, “Sovereign Lord, as you have promised, you may now dismiss your servant in peace. For my eyes have seen your salvation, which you have prepared in the sight of all nations: ‘a light for revelation to the Gentiles and the glory of your people Israel.’”
Mary and Joseph marveled at what was said about Jesus as Simeon blessed them and said to Mary that “this child is destined to cause the falling and rising of many in Israel and to be a sign that will be spoken against, so that the thoughts of many hearts will be revealed.” Mary was also to suffer because of the mission of salvation by death on the cross for which Jesus came.
So now, we can look forward to the return of Jesus to set up his eternal kingdom; again, with the falling and rising of many depending upon whether we belong to Jesus or not.
— Pastor Jim Bound
