In 1 Samuel 15, King Saul does not carry out all the Lord’s commands in his battle against the Amalekites. Saul did not destroy all the animals as part of the Lord’s justice and judgment. Yet, Saul was so pleased with himself and his victory that he set up a monument to himself.

When the prophet Samuel went to confront him, Saul claimed that he had carried out the Lord’s instructions. However, Saul was surrounded by the animals that he had not destroyed.

