In 1 Samuel 15, King Saul does not carry out all the Lord’s commands in his battle against the Amalekites. Saul did not destroy all the animals as part of the Lord’s justice and judgment. Yet, Saul was so pleased with himself and his victory that he set up a monument to himself.
When the prophet Samuel went to confront him, Saul claimed that he had carried out the Lord’s instructions. However, Saul was surrounded by the animals that he had not destroyed.
Samuel asked, “What then is this bleating of sheep in my ears?” Saul was deaf and blind to his own disobedience. In his pride and self-deception, he blamed his soldiers for bringing back the animals and played word games claiming that the animals were to be used in sacrifices to the Lord.
We must be careful not to reject the word of the Lord. Pride and disobedience can make us blind to our sins. We need to be humble before God and to seek the Lord’s guidance in our lives. Thus, “seek first his kingdom and his righteousness.” (Matthew 6:33)
