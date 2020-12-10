God often chooses the weak, lowly, poor and humble of the world to reveal his wisdom, power and glory (1 Corinthians 1:26-31). When God chose to reveal the glorious Messiah to the world, it was not with pomp and glory in a rich king’s palace. It was to a poor lowly young woman in quiet obscurity in the small town of Nazareth.
So, Mary hurried off 80 miles to visit Elizabeth and Zechariah near Jerusalem in the foothills of Judea. What a miracle when Mary greeted Elizabeth. The 6-month old baby John leaped within her and Elizabeth broke forth in praise about Mary even before she heard from her:
Blessed are all who believe as Mary did, that her miraculous son Jesus, was conceived by the Holy Spirit and born of flesh. “Jesus had a human mother, but no human father. He is unique in all history in that he is undiminished deity and perfect humanity united in one person.” He is the word become flesh (John 1:14). Let it be to me as Mary said in Luke 1:38.
— Pastor Jim Bound
