When the ark of God was captured by the Philistines, the glory of God had, in a sense, departed from Israel. However, God did not lose his glory.
The Philistines took the ark to the temple of Dagon, their chief god (1 Samuel 5). They added the ark to their many other gods, believing that Dagon had defeated the God of Israel.
To their surprise, the next morning the statue of Dagon was found face down on the ground before the ark. They stood the statue back up but were shocked the next morning to find not only their statue toppled again but broken with the head and hands of Dagon lying on the threshold of the temple.
After seeing the superiority of the God of Israel, they could have turned from their worthless idols to the living God. Instead, they rejected God despite the evidence, so the Lord sent a plague of tumors until they relented and sent the ark back to Israel.
When we refuse to listen to the lord, he often uses other ways to speak to us. Lord, help us to respond to your first messages to us.
— Pastor Jim Bound
