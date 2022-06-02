Without being summoned, Queen Esther broke the law and stood in the king’s doorway of the inner palace dressed in royal beauty. She touched the king’s heart and from his throne he extended the golden scepter that she touched so she could live.
He asked what was troubling her and offered to grant her request. But she did not blurt out her concern for her people and opposition to the edict Hamon had deceitfully devised to destroy the Jewish people. Instead, she invited the king and Hamon to a banquet she had prepared just for them. Then, she insisted that they come to a second banquet the next day before she answered.
The king was “sleepless in Susa” that night. So, he had his official records read to him. Paradoxically the reading was from when Mordecai had uncovered a plot to kill the king. Learning that Mordecai had never been rewarded, the king wanted to do so the first thing in the morning.
Ironically, Haman came early to get the king’s permission to execute Mordecai. Instead, the king asked Haman: “What is to be done for the man whom the king desires to honor?” Haman thought he was to be rewarded, so he described a royal parade. But the parade went to Mordecai. Haman was embarrassed to lead him around the city on the king’s horse. God was orchestrating the fall of Hamon. God’s timing and providence is so amazing.
— Pastor Jim Bound
