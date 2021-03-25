In John 5, after Jesus defended himself to be equal to God the Father against the angry religious leaders in Jerusalem, they demanded that Jesus provide other witnesses, since according to their standards, two or more testimonies were needed (Deuteronomy 17:6 and 19:15).
Jesus reminds us of the testimony of John the Baptist. He reminds them that at one time they believed John as a light from God.
But Jesus does not need to accept human testimony because he has divine testimonies of his miraculous works, as well as the testimony of his Father. Thus, the works of Jesus prove that he is equal to and united with God the Father.
John 5:36: “I have testimony weightier than that of John. For the works that the Father has given me to finish — the very works that I am doing — testify that the Father has sent me.”
Moreover, the Scriptures that the leaders so diligently studied also testify to Jesus as their Messiah and God. But they refuse to come to God and receive life from Jesus. Instead, they do not love God but look to receive praise from one another (5:39-40).
Today, our New Testament contains so much more clear teaching about Jesus as Savior and Lord that we should not neglect such a great salvation. (Hebrews 2:1-4)
— Pastor Jim Bound
