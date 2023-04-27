In Luke 24:18, Cleopas is one of two walking from Jerusalem to Emmaus. It is possible that this may be the man named Clopas, in John 19:25, whose wife Mary was near Jesus on the cross, along with his mother Mary and Mary Magdalene. If so, then these two on the road to their home in Emmaus were a couple.
Some think that Jesus appeared to the women first at the tomb because they had remained faithful disciples at the cross, while most of the men had fled. The resurrected Jesus may have come to this couple because Mary, the wife of Cleopas, had remained faithful at the cross with Jesus.
