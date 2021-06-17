John 8:59 closes with the religious leaders picking up stones to stone Jesus because they understood that he was claiming to be God, “but Jesus hid himself, slipping away from the temple grounds.”
Then John 9 begins, “As he went along, he saw a man blind from birth.” Jesus took dirt from the ground and mixed it with some spit and put the mud on the man’s eyes and told him to go wash in the Pool of Siloam.
When he washed, the blind man received his sight and returned home. His neighbors were amazed that the one they knew as a blind beggar could see. But the religious leaders did not believe that the man could be healed by Jesus, since they believed that he was a sinner for doing such work on a Sabbath.
However, some of the leaders, such as Nicodemus, asked, “How can a sinner perform such signs?”
Later, the healed man will use this same argument he overheard to say that Jesus must be from God, since, “We know that God does not listen to sinners. He listens to the godly person who does his will. Nobody has ever heard of opening the eyes of a man born blind. If this man were not from God, he could do nothing.” (9:31-33)
— Pastor James Bound
