When God did not destroy Nineveh because the people of Assyria believed and repented, Jonah was so angry with God that he wanted to die. Jonah went to a safe hillside in hopes of watching this enemy nation be destroyed.
But when the judgment did not happen, Jonah complained: “Lord, isn’t this what I said, Lord, when I was still at home? That is what I tried to forestall by fleeing to Tarshish. I knew that you are a gracious and compassionate God, slow to anger and abounding in love, a God who relents from sending calamity. Now, Lord, take away my life, for it is better for me to die than to live.” But the Lord replied, “Is it right for you to be angry?” (Jonah 4:2-4)
Then the Lord sent an object lesson to challenge Jonah and to try to change his heart. God provided a leafy plant to grow up overnight and provide comfort from the scorching heat as Jonah watched for destruction to come. But Jonah went from being very happy for the vine, to being even angrier when God sent a worm to destroy the plant.
Jonah cared more for the plant than for the people, including babies and animals. Jonah did not know God as well as he thought. The Lord loves all people and animals, not just those whom Jonah loved.
— Pastor Jim Bound
