Jesus gives a thought-provoking rebuke to the disciples for their self-focus and lack of appreciation that he was going to return to the Father: “If you loved me, you would have rejoiced because I go to the Father.”
It is not that they did not love Jesus at all, but at the news that he was leaving them, they could only think of their own loss and not of the joy for Jesus to return to his glory with the Father.
Jesus explained to his disciples that they would also benefit by his leaving since he was going to prepare a place for them and all believers, and he promised to return to take them to be with him. In addition, he promised to send his holy spirit to be with them and to remind them of everything that he taught them.
Thankfully, the advocate, his spirit, would also bring the power and peace of Jesus to the disciples’ troubled hearts: “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid because I have overcome the world.
— Pastor Jim Bound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.