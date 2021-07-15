John 10:22 is a continuation of the good shepherd imagery, however, now it is winter and a few months later than the previous feast of booths. Here, Jesus is at the feast of dedication, also known as Hanukkah, which is an historical feast and not a biblical one.
This feast began when the temple was cleansed and rededicated in 165 B.C., after Judas Maccabeus led a revolt that threw off the three-year evil domination of Antiochus Epiphanes, king of Syria.
While Jesus was walking in the temple courts of Solomon’s colonnade, Jewish leaders circled around Jesus preventing him from leaving and accused him, saying, “How long will you keep us in suspense? If you are the Messiah, tell us plainly.” (10:24)
It appears that they were trying to provoke Jesus into making statements that they could use against him, as well as to instigate the crowd against him.
But Jesus began calmly, as if in a typical rabbinical debate: “I did tell you, but you do not believe. The works I do in my father’s name testify about me, but you do not believe because you are not my sheep. My sheep listen to my voice; I know them, and they follow me. I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; no one will snatch them out of my hand.” (10:25-28)
The opponents picked up stones to stone Jesus. But fearless, Jesus asked for which of his good miracle works did they want to stone him? None, but for blasphemy since Jesus again just claimed to be God.
— Pastor Jim Bound
