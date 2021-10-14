Jesus expressed the great love he has for his disciples by an analogy to the love that God the Father has for him. That love is from everlasting to everlasting throughout all eternity, infinite, inexhaustible, perfect and never wavering. “As the father has loved me, so I have loved you.” (John 15:9)
His love made him willing to give his life on the cross to give them eternal life and so he could call them friends: “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends. You are my friends if you do what I command.” (John 15:13-14).
Moreover, it is Jesus who chooses us and seeks us out to be his friends and appoints us as his representatives to bear fruit. He also reveals eternal truths of God to us as his friends so that our love and joy will be full as we remain closely connected to him by doing what he teaches us, especially to love one another. (John 15:9-17; 1 John 4:19)
— Pastor Jim Bound
