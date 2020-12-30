The message sent out by email for Christmas Eve was from Luke 2:1-20. Some of the Bible translations begin with “And it came to happen or came to pass.”
However, this phrase does not mean that it just happened by chance. Instead, it came to pass because the sovereign plan of God was being fulfilled, even fulfilling prophecies from hundreds of years before.
Thus, God was using Caesar’s edict for a census to move Mary and Joseph 80 miles from Nazareth to Bethlehem to fulfill the prophecy for the Messiah to be born in Bethlehem (Micah 5:2). The next phrase in Luke 2:1 is “in those days.” This reminds me of Galatians 4:4: “God sent forth his son, born of a woman, in the fullness of time.”
So, “in those days” there existed at that time a unique set of historical circumstances for Jesus, the Savior and Messiah to come into the world. For example, under Augustus, Rome had extended its boundaries after 100 years of civil war that finally came to an end and that brought peace, prosperity a safer place to live and travel on remarkable Roman roads. This also made conditions suitable for spreading the good news about Jesus to the whole world.
This period from 27 B.C. to A.D. 180 is called Pax Romana. As a result of all that Augustus accomplished, many said that when he was born a god was born. When Jesus was born, here was truly God come to earth, instead of just a man born (Augustus) who was called a god.
So, even now, the sovereign plan of God is being worked out, and can be seen in our lives as we allow his will to be done on earth as it is in heaven.
— Pastor Jim Bound
