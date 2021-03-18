After Jesus told a man who was an invalid for 38 years to pick up his mat and walk, the religious leaders stopped the man for doing work on the Sabbath. The man blamed Jesus for telling him to do so after he healed him. Thus, the leaders attacked Jesus for breaking the Sabbath.
“In his defense, Jesus said to them, ‘My Father is always at his work to this very day, and I too am working.’ For this reason they tried all the more to kill him; not only was he breaking the Sabbath, but he was even calling God his own Father, making himself equal with God.” (John 5:17-18)
Rather than to back down and deny or lessen his claim, Jesus states his claim even more emphatically. He challenges them to explain how he can do the miraculous works he does if he were not uniquely God’s son.
John 5:22-24 further explains, “The Father judges no one, but has entrusted all judgment to the Son, that all may honor the Son just as they honor the Father. Whoever does not honor the Son does not honor the Father, who sent him.”
Jesus continues this thought with solemn but encouraging words for those who hear and believe: “Very truly I tell you, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life and will not be judged but has crossed over from death to life.”
— Pastor Jim Bound
