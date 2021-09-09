Jesus knew Judas would betray him. To prepare the disciples, Jesus told them that one of them was going to betray him. They all asked, “Is it I?” The others did not hear Jesus tell Judas, “You have said it yourself.” (Matthew 26:25)
Judas was to the left of Jesus in the place of honor, and the beloved disciple John was to the right. Not being next to Jesus, Peter motioned to the beloved disciple to ask Jesus. So, while reclining at the table, John leaned back toward Jesus and asked him.
“Jesus answered, ‘It is the one to whom I will give this piece of bread when I have dipped it in the dish.’ Then, dipping the piece of bread, he gave it to Judas, the son of Simon Iscariot.” (John 13:26).
Only John heard. Since Judas did not repent after Jesus showed special love, symbolized by the giving of the bread and by not revealing him to all the others, Judas was sent out into the night.
Jesus knew his disciples were shaken and that they could not go with him now. By telling them ahead, Jesus knew they would later understand that he was the Lord, fulfilling scripture and the will of the Father.
— Pastor Jim Bound
