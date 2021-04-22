As we move to the final chapter of John 21, it appears that it is an epilogue after the perfect ending in chapter 20, where we read all that we need to know to believe that Jesus is the Messiah, the Son of God who provides eternal life to all who believe in him.
Apparently, this epilogue is to show how Peter, who had denied Jesus three times, was restored fully to serving the resurrected Jesus, who would be returning to the Father. Three times Jesus asked Peter if he loved him, and three times, in a humble manner this time, Peter was only willing to say that he loved Jesus as a friend, not the more unconditional love for which Jesus asked.
But the third time Jesus asked Peter, he came down to Peter’s level and showed that he understood Peter was humbled and no longer so boastful as when he compared himself to the others (Mark 14:29; John 21:15). Then, Peter humbled and wiser, said: “Lord, you know all things; you know that I love (phileō) you.”
Apparently, the epilogue was also written to clear up an incorrect rumor that was circulating that Jesus had told Peter that the beloved disciple would live until the return of Jesus. But Jesus had said if he should live until Jesus returned, what was that to Peter? The point was that Peter was not to be concerned about others, but that “he was to follow Jesus.”
— Pastor Jim Bound
