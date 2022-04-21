Luke 24 provides several pieces of evidence that Jesus rose from the dead on that Sunday, the first day of the week. There was the large stone that was rolled away at the tomb, and when the women and Peter and John looked into the tomb, they did not see a body, only the linen wrappings that had been around Jesus.
No one who was trying to steal the body would take time to unwrap those linens. In fact, it is thought that Jesus slipped right through those clothes in his resurrection body.
Matthew 28 tells us that the soldiers saw the angel roll away the stone and they were so frightened that they became like dead men, and then they ran to tell the chief priests.
Of course, the resurrection appearances of Jesus finally convinced those who saw him to begin to boldly preach that Jesus was a living savior who came back to life just as he had promised.
But what also impresses me is that because Jesus rose from the dead on the first day of the week. So, now worshipping on Sunday, the Lord’s Day, proclaims every Sunday that Jesus is alive and raised from the dead.
— Pastor Jim Bound
