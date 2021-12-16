In Elizabeth’s sixth month of pregnancy, the same angel Gabriel appeared to young Mary in Nazareth saying: “Greetings (Hail), you who are highly favored! The Lord is with you.” (Luke 1: 28).
At Mary’s troubled response to the greeting, the angel continued: “Do not be afraid, Mary; you have found favor with God. You will conceive and give birth to a son, and you are to call him Jesus.” The angel continued to explain that this child would be the promised Messiah who would reign on the throne of King David and overall, forever.
Hail was the typical greeting in Greek, like shalom in Hebrew.
The word for favor can also be translated as grace. So, Mary found grace or favor in the eyes of the Lord in that she was chosen by God to miraculously conceive the Son of God. The angel explained: “The Holy Spirit will come on you, and the power of the most-high will overshadow you. So, the holy one to be born will be called the Son of God.”
Mary rejoices in her Magnificat praise: “My soul glorifies the Lord, and my spirit rejoices in God my savior.”
We too can rejoice through Jesus, the Lord and Savior.
— Pastor Jim Bound
