Everyone is invited to the Eden church for a roof-fundraising chicken and biscuit dinner at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, with an Elvis gospel concert by John Wilson following the supper.
When dealing with difficult people, the natural reaction is to be difficult right back, which naturally results in conflict. But instead, the Lord wants us to put off our natural reaction and to put on the new self that comes from trusting in Jesus.
Ephesians 4:22-24: “You were taught, with regard to your former way of life, to put off your old self, which is being corrupted by its deceitful desires; to be made new in the attitude of your minds; and to put on the new self, created to be like God in true righteousness and holiness.”
This picture of putting off our old clothes or conduct and putting on our new self or set of clothes comes from the Lord. The new life is not to be filled with conflict, but to be kind and compassionate, even forgiving as the Lord forgives us (4:31-32). The golden Rule of Matthew 7:12 should rule: “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.”
— Pastor Jim Bound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.