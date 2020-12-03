As we begin the Advent season looking forward to the birth of Jesus, we began our Advent series with the announcement of the birth of John the Baptist as the prophet who prepared the Lord’s arrival (Luke 1).
The story begins with the aged priest Zechariah getting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go into the temple to burn incense and pray while people waited outside for him to come out and bless them.
But this high point in Zechariah’s priestly ministry did not go as expected. Instead, the angel Gabriel startles him when he stands next to him and says, “Do not be afraid, Zechariah, your prayer has been heard. Your wife Elizabeth will bear you a son, and you are to call him John.” The angel continues to tell him more about this son, who will come in the spirit and power of Elijah to prepare the way of the coming Messiah.
But Zechariah finds this hard to believe. He asks for a sign since he and his wife are beyond the age of having a child. Gabriel gets angry and says the sign will be “that he will be silent (deaf) and not able to speak until the day this happens.”
Thus, speechless Zechariah goes out to bless the waiting people. They realize that he must have received some mysterious message from the Lord. And sure enough, soon after Zechariah goes home Elizabeth becomes pregnant. Then, when she gives birth, they name him John as the angel Gabriel had said. That is when Zechariah can hear and speak again and he begins praising the Lord.
— Pastor Jim Bound
