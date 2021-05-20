As we continue the message in John 6:16-21, the miracle of Jesus walking on water appears to be the same occurrence as recorded in Matthew 14:22 and Mark 6:45, since all record the miracle of Jesus feeding the 5,000 men, women and children.
However, the version in John 6 seems to be a compressed record, with more information included in Matthew and Mark, and no record at all in Luke.
Thus, as we put the information of the three accounts together, we see that after feeding bread to so many, the people wanted to make Jesus their king by force, which was not the plan of God. Therefore, at the end of the long fulfilling day, Jesus made his disciples get into their boat and leave without him.
While praying, Jesus saw the disciples struggling on the water against a fierce storm that had suddenly come up (Mark 6:48). So, although we may not see Jesus as we go through the storms of life, Jesus still sees us and is interceding on our behalf.
We face emotional and spiritual storms and are fearful and may feel hopeless, but if we trust ourselves to the Lord for his protection then he will give us courage and peace in any storm.
— Pastor Jim Bound
