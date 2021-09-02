John 13 begins with the Last Supper with a dramatic story about Jesus washing the feet of the disciples that is not included in Matthew 26, Mark 14 and Luke 22. But in Luke 22:24-27, Jesus tells his disciples who were arguing over who would be greatest in his kingdom that it is based on serving others, not on being served.
Jesus demonstrates that principle in John 13 by washing their feet, which was only to be done by the lowest of servants. Because travel was often on foot over dusty roads, guests’ feet were usually washed when they arrived for a dinner. But the disciples, who were arguing about who was the greatest, were not about to wash one another’s feet.
Jesus shocks them, demonstrating what it looks like to be a humble, loving servant. As Peter watched Jesus approaching him, he would have none of it, since he thought it was beneath Jesus. But Jesus told him that it was necessary, or Peter would have to part with him.
So, Peter wants Jesus to wash all of him to be sure that he be included with Jesus. But Jesus corrects Peter again: “Those who have had a bath (as true believers) need only to wash their feet; their whole body is clean.”
Jesus concludes, “Now that I, your Lord and teacher, have washed your feet, you also should wash one another’s feet.”
— Pastor Jim Bound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.