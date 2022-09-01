The Hebrew word kanap, meaning wings in the expression “under whose wings you have come to take refuge” in Ruth 2:13, is used again in Ruth 3:9. However, in 3:9 the word is often translated as “corner of a garment.” This translation has Ruth asking Boaz “to spread the corner” of his garment over her. This then refers to the custom symbolizing the man claiming the woman as his wife.
Although “to spread the corner of your garment over me” does fit, some translations capture the deeper meaning by translating 3:9 as “take your maidservant ‘under your wing,’ for you are a kinsman redeemer.” Ruth is reminding Boaz of his words in 2:13 and asking him to fulfill his own prayer that she may “be richly rewarded by the Lord, the God of Israel, under whose wings you have come to take refuge.”
Boaz accepts Ruth’s request and tells her not to be afraid since he will do all that he can to make that prayer come true. So, as God is often represented as a bird spreading its wings of protection over its chicks, so Boaz symbolizes that same kind of love for Ruth.
— Pastor Jim Bound
