In Luke 2:20-40, Mary and Joseph travel about 5 miles from Bethlehem to Jerusalem to dedicate Mary’s first-born to the Lord in the temple in order to fulfill the requirements of their faith.
To their surprise a devout old man who was waiting in hope for the coming Messiah as the consolation of Israel, saw Jesus in the temple. By the Holy Spirit, Simeon knew that he would not die until he saw the Messiah with his own eyes.
“Simeon took him in his arms and praised God, saying: “Sovereign Lord, as you have promised, you may now dismiss your servant in peace. For my eyes have seen your salvation, which you have prepared in the sight of all nations.” (2:28-31)
Anna, a prophetess who was there, also confirmed Simeon’s praise and prophecy about this child as the coming savior, who was for all nations and peoples.
As Simeon took Jesus into his arms and heart by faith, so we too can take Jesus into our hearts and hold onto him, accepting his salvation, love and peace to all people.
— Pastor Jim Bound
