As the light of the world, Jesus proclaimed his final public message beginning in John 12:35-36 for the people to believe in him while he was still with them. “Jesus told them, ‘You are going to have the light just a little while longer. Believe in the light while you have the light, so that you may become children of light.’”
Often when people do not believe in Jesus it is because they reject the light that they do have and prefer darkness instead, as described in John 3:19-20. As people reject what light they do receive, their hearts are darkened and hardened against the light. If a person prefers darkness to truth, then they receive more darkness and no more light.
Romans 1:18 warns that people can “suppress the truth in unrighteousness” to hold down the truth, to hold on to their selfishness and sins.
In fact, John 12:38-41 teaches that rejecting Jesus as the light of the world fulfills a prophecy of Isaiah, since after the people refused to believe the messages from God, God judicially blinded their eyes and hardened their hearts so that they no longer could or would believe.
Therefore, be sure to receive and follow the light that God does give you so that you can continue to receive more light and believe in Jesus and receive eternal life instead of future, condemning judgment. (12:43-50)
— Pastor Jim Bound
