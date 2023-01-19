As we return to our series in 1 Samuel, we move from the beginning of Samuel’s successful rule as the judge over Israel to the time where he is now old.
For a time, the Lord raised up judges and guided them in specific situations to deliver the people from those who plundered them. Then, after the need passed, the judges would go back to what they were originally doing.
Samuel wanted his sons to become judges after him, but they were taking bribes and perverting justice. The people wanted to have a permanent king like the other groups around them, rather than to continue being under judges that the Lord would raise up.
They did not want to be the unique people of the true God and to represent his righteousness. So, the Lord told Samuel to warn them of all the demands that would be required by a king who would take their sons and daughters to serve him, as well as their livestock, and harvests of food.
The people still demanded a king, so the Lord told Samuel to grant them their wish and that would also involve severe consequences.
Thus, the warning, “be careful what you ask for.”
— Pastor Jim Bound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.