The wise men, or Magi from the east, did not arrive to see Jesus in the manger as many portray in the creche scene. Instead, they arrived months later after Mary and Jesus had settled in a house in Bethlehem.
Contrary to the hymn, “We Three Kings of Orient Are,” they were not kings, and there were probably more than three who came in caravan across the Arabian Desert. Apparently, the idea of three kings comes from the three gifts that were brought.
In the book of Daniel, the word Magi is used of those who counseled the king and who were learned in many ways, including in the interpretation of dreams and divine messages. These wise men were also very religious since they were coming to worship the king of the Jews.
They probably had heard about the Messiah from the Jews who were scattered throughout the east during the captivity.
In contrast to the wise men who followed the light, others like King Herod wanted to oppose him and do away with him. Others, like the Jewish religious leaders who told Herod where the Messiah would be born but remained indifferent and would not go even 5 miles from Jerusalem to Bethlehem to search for the king of kings.
Hopefully, we will not oppose or remain indifferent to Jesus. May we be wise and follow the light and faith that we have in order to enter the kingdom of God to worship the Lord.
— Pastor Jim Bound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.