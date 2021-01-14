The first recorded words of Jesus were when he was12 years old. Mary and Joseph had gone the 80 miles from Nazareth to Jerusalem for the annual Passover ceremony. After the caravan of people traveled back for a day, they thought that the 12-year-old was somewhere in the crowd with them.
But after not finding Jesus, Mary and Joseph returned to Jerusalem to look for him. It took three days before they found him sitting in the temple courts among the teachers asking questions and amazing everyone with his understanding and answers.
“His mother said to him, ‘Son, why have you treated us like this? Your father and I have been anxiously searching for you.’” (Luke 2:47-48).
Jesus seems to be surprised that they had to search for him and that they did not know that he would be in the temple. In addition, Jesus emphasizes that Joseph is not his actual father, but that God is his Father:
“‘Why were you searching for me?’ he asked. ‘Didn’t you know I had to be in my Father’s house?’” (Luke 2:49-50).
Jesus knew that they would not allow him to stay behind to learn from the scholars, so he did not ask and thus did not disobey either.
— Pastor Jim Bound
