Next Sunday is Mother’s Day, but some people want to do away with such words as mother, father, son, daughter, brother and sister and only allow acceptable terms such as parent, child, spouse, siblings, sibling-in-law, and other gender-neutral language.
But that goes contrary to the language of the Bible.
In fact, the Bible teaches the special importance of Jesus being born of a woman as the son of God to overpower Satan, such that in one sense, “gender brings salvation to the world.”
Thus, in Genesis 3:15, God predicted to Satan that “I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your offspring and hers; he will crush your head, and you will strike his heel.” Satan struck the heal of Jesus through the crucifixion.
Galatians 4:4 also explains that “God sent his son, born of a woman, born under the law, to redeem those under the law, that we might receive adoption to sonship.” That is, through the gender of a woman, all believers in Jesus become part of the family of God as a child given a position with full legal standing as an heir with Christ.
Consequently, in one sense, “gender saved the world.” The Savior, Jesus, was born of a virgin woman, with no association with a man.
How wonderful, that in one sense the gender of women provided the Savior to the world. Happy Mother’s Day!
— Pastor Jim Bound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.