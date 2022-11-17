After the Philistines returned the Ark of God to Israel, the people were fearful of it. For 20 years, it remained secluded at Abinadab’s house on a hill in Kiriath-Jearim (1 Samuel 7:1). During that time, the people of Israel worshipped idols while their priest and prophet, Samuel, continued to minister to the living God as he traveled, emphasizing that the people needed to serve only the living Lord.
Finally, the people realized they wanted to worship only the true and living God. Samuel called them together at Mizpah to offer an atonement sin and sacrifice of a young lamb on behalf of the people. This sacrifice looked forward to the Lamb of God who takes away our sins when people repent and are made at one with God and forgiven by him.
The Philistines thought that the people were gathering to fight, so they attacked them. But Samuel’s prayers were answered, and God thundered against the Philistines, and they were defeated by Israel.
Samuel set up a stone of remembrance and named it Ebenezer, saying “thus far the Lord has helped us.” We too can know that “thus far the Lord has helped us,” and we can also trust him to help us in the future if we trust in him now.
— Pastor Jim Bound
